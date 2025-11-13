Masked Israeli settlers set fire to vehicles in attack on occupied West Bank

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday (11 November) and set fire to vehicles and property before clashing with Israeli soldiers who arrived to intervene, according to officials.

Videos shared online shows burning trucks and buildings in flames.

Israeli police reported that four settlers were arrested for what they called “extremist violence.” The military stated that four Palestinians were wounded.

Witnesses said about 60 settlers entered the premises of a local dairy company as a delivery truck returned. “They took advantage of the gate opening,” said company representative Amjad Amer.