Watch the moment a Boots shoplifter who stole over £100,000 from the retailer over a span of four months is arrested.

Video released by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday (24 September) shows Liam Hutchinson, 32, of no fixed address, being caught by officers after they trailed through hours of CCTV footage between May and August 2025.

Hutchinson can be seen repeatedly taking products, typically electrical items of high value, off shelves and placing them inside a bag.

He was jailed for 12 months at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from every Boots store in the UK for ten years. He is also banned from entering Kensington and Chelsea for five years.