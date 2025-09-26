The arrest of an immigrant father working at an Iowa grocery store has been condemned by advocacy group Eschcha Mi Voz.

Jorge Elieser Gonzalez Ochoa, originally from Colombia, was filmed being tackled to the ground by men who claimed to be federal agents at the Bread Garden Market supermarket.

He was reportedly working to apply for asylum and wore an ankle monitor for ICE tracking.

Neither the city or the grocery store say they were informed about the raid.

A statement from ICE defended their actions; ‘ICE officers arrested Jorge Gonzalez Ochoa, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Colombia, during a lawful, intelligence driven enforcement action in Iowa City. Gonzalez, under criminal investigation for fraud, attempted to evade and resist arrest.’