Moment Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba captured in satellite imagery

Satellite imagery captured the moment that Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba.

The storm, the most powerful of the year, hit Cuba in the early hours of Wednesday (29 October) morning, bringing 115mph winds as a category three storm.

It was then downgraded to a category two storm, before registering as a category one as it headed towards the Bahamas.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that Hurricane Melissa, which swept over from Jamacia, had brought “significant” damage to the island. More than 735,000 people had been evacuated by Tuesday evening.

Hurricane Melissa has now left at least 49 people dead across Caribbean, and officials say they expect numbers to rise.