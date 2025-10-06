First footage of Greta Thunberg after Israel deports Gaza flotilla activists

Greta Thunberg landed in Greece on Monday, 6 October, after being deported from Israel alongside 170 other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Swedish climate activist, 22, was part of an international flotilla of 42 boats that were intercepted by Israel last week. The flotilla was seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver a symbolic amount of aid to the famine-stricken territory.

Israel said it deported members of the flotilla, sending them to Greece and Slovakia.

Several activists returning home have alleged abuse and humiliation by Israeli guards. Israel’s foreign ministry earlier described reports that detainees had been mistreated as "complete lies".

In a statement, they claimed that “the only violent incident” involved a “provocateur” who “bit a female medical staff member of Ketsiyot Prison”.