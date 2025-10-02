Moment Israeli military storms Gaza aid flotilla vessels: Video

Footage from on board a Gaza-bound aid flotilla boat captured the moment the Israeli military stormed the vessel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli forces have intercepted more than 220 activists on board its vessels.

According to the flotilla's tracker, 21 vessels had been intercepted as of Thursday morning (2 October).

Almost 500 activists, including Greta Thunberg, were sailing on about 45 boats carrying aid for more than a month through the Mediterranean Sea, looking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as the enclave remained in the grip of widespread hunger.

The Israeli military detained Ms Thunberg on Wednesday night. The Israeli foreign ministry has said passengers of the flotilla will be deported back to Europe via Israel.