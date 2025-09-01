Good Samaritans save ride-share driver from sinking car during storm

This is the moment two Good Samaritans jumped into a creek to save a ride-share driver from a sinking car during a rain storm in South Carolina.

The unnamed driver entered Morgan Creek on the Isle of Palms, near Charleston, at 9pm on Saturday August 23rd after mistaking a boat ramp for a roadway.

Two men who were attending a gathering at the Isle of Palms Marina leapt into action, swimming out and helping the driver to safety before the car disappeared beneath the water.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.