Jordan’s Queen Rania praises Donald Trump for Gaza ceasefire plan

Jordan's Queen Rania has praised Donald Trump for his 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

The royal spoke to the BBC for Panorama's The King of Jordan and the Children of Gaza, a documentary following King Abdullah as he leads the evacuation of dozens of sick children from Gaza to hospitals in Jordan.

"To his credit, Trump was the first president in a long time to actually apply pressure on Israel," Queen Rania told the programme.

"Beforehand, when they crossed lines, the US president would maybe just say a few words of rebuke or they just get a slap on the wrist."

Queen Rania, who is of Palestinian descent, has previously been vocal about her support for Gaza.