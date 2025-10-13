Palestinians surround Gaza aid truck in desperate bid to gather supplies

Crowds of Palestinians surrounded aid trucks as they arrived in Khan Younis on Sunday, 12 October.

Supplies arrived after humanitarian organisations said they were preparing to surge aid into the Gaza Strip, especially food that’s been in short supply in many areas.

Palestinians scrambled to climb on board and grab bags of aid as trucks drove through rubble. Drivers beeped the truck horns as the vehicles were surrounded by people.

Approximately 400 trucks from Egypt on Sunday were undergoing Israeli inspection before being allowed into the Strip.