Florida woman films herself driving at and then pulling gun on neighbor

A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated assault after filming herself driving at her neighbor and then pulling a gun on him.

Video filmed from the back of Esmeralda Cruz’s sports car shows the 23-year-old revving her engine and driving towards a man and his dog in LeHigh Acres on Sunday 26 October.

She then steps out of the car and brandishes a hand gun while cursing at the man who was joined by his wife and daughter.

Lee County Deputies had been called to the area the day before because the man feared for his children’s safety due to Cruz driving fast in the area.