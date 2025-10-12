Donald Trump jokes about assassination attempts with granddaughter Kai

Donald Trump joked about having a "close call" and complained about Vladimir Putin as he joined his teenage granddaughter Kai for a round of golf.

Kai filmed her interactions with the US president for her YouTube channel, documenting their trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC.

The 18-year-old noticed heavy security on the course, prompting the pair to joke about the president's "close calls" in what appeared to be a reference to the two assassination attempts on Mr Trump.

The president also complained about Putin, saying, "I've stopped seven wars. Seven. Hopefully, we get Putin and Zelensky to stop killing everybody."