Dick Cheney warned there had never been an individual who was “a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump” in a 2022 video which has resurfaced with the news that the former vice president has died.

Cheney, the architect of the “War on Terror” as VP under George W Bush, made the comments in a commercial for his daughter Liz Cheney’s reelection campaign in Wyoming.

Liz Cheney, a staunch critic of Trump who voted for his impeachment, ultimately lost out to a MAGA primary challenger backed by the then-former President.