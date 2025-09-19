A sheriff has recounted the phone call he received from a detective who found Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer.

Speaking on Thursday (18 September), Sheriff Nate Brooksby said that he received a call from a retired Washington deputy, with whom he often speaks.

He said the detective’s voice was "unusually shaky”, so Brooksby’s first thought was that somebody must have died.

“I couldn’t fathom what came out of his mouth. He said ‘I know who Charlie Kirk’s shooter is. I know the family through religious association. He’s in Washington now.’”

On Tuesday (16 September), Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. Utah prosecutors say they intend to pursue the death penalty against the 22-year-old if he is convicted.