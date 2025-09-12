FBI Director Kash Patel has paid tribute to his friend Charlie Kirk, saying that they will "meet again in Valhalla."

In his closing remarks of a press conference on Friday (12 September) announcing the arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson, Mr Patel honored the 31-year-old, who was shot dead at a Utah college on Wednesday (10 September).

He said: “To my friend Charlie Kirk; Rest now brother. We have the watch and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

In Norse mythology Valhalla refers to the “Hall of the Slain”, where warriors who die bravely reside after being selected by god Odin.