Surveillance footage shows the moment two thieves broke into a California museum and stole over 1,000 artifacts.

On Monday (3 November), the San Francisco office of the FBI and Oakland Police released footage from the burglary, which occurred at Oakland Museum’s off-site storage facility last month.

Some of the items stolen include an old photograph, some jewelry, a woven Native American basket, and walrus tusks.

Museum officials and investigators believe that the crime was one of opportunity, stating that there is “no indication that the perpetrators specifically identified the facility as museum storage or sought particular artworks or artifacts”.

“I think it is very possible that the people who stole these items don't really know themselves what they have,” Lori Fogarty, the museum's director said.