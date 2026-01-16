Video shows moment federal agent shoots anti-ICE protester in eye with ‘pepper ball’

Video footage shows the moment a federal agent shoots an anti-ICE protester in eye with a suspected pepper ball, during protests in California.

The family of Kaden Rummler, 21, say he has been left permanently blind in his left eye, after he was shot at a protest in Southern California on 9 January.

Protesters had gathered outside the federal immigration building in Santa Ana in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis when the incident took place.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, called the group violent rioters and said that two officers were injured. Two protesters were arrested and charged with assault on a federal officer and disorderly conduct, she said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Rummler with a target of $5,000 that was soon reached.