Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet delivered a speech at the United Nations where she advocated for mask mandates to prevent the spread of long Covid-19.

Addressing world leaders whilst wearing a mask and goggles, the 19-year-old said it was “neglect of the highest order to look children in the eye and says 'We knew how to protect you, and we didn’t do it.'”

The teenager, who has a post-viral health condition, said that filtered air is a human right that should be as readily available as filtered water.

She compared her plight to the battle against indoor smoking, which she says was met with initial scepticism but has now become standard. “We can and must do that again.”