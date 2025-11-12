Joe Wilkinson reveals what Keira Knightley said after Waitrose Christmas advert kiss

Joe Wilkinson has revealed what Keira Knightley said to him after they filmed their kiss for the Waitrose 2025 Christmas advertisement.

This year's festive campaign, a four-minute romantic comedy, follows the Love Actually actor and Celebrity Traitors contestant's characters as their relationship blossoms over their shared passion for food.

As Phil (Wilkinson) reveals his feelings for Keira by baking a pie with "I love you" on its lid, the pair share a kiss.

Speaking to the Dish With Waitrose podcast, Wilkinson said that while filming, he joked: "Kissing people's weird isn't it?" before Knightley agreed.