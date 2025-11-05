Sam Vanderpump was ‘24 hours away from death’ following liver disease diagnosis

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has revealed he was 24 hours away from death before being rushed to the hospital for treatment for liver disease.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (5 November), the 28-year-old said that doctors “flooded his body” with antibiotics comparable to an “industrial cleaner” to try and save him back in December 2024.

“It was very touch and go at one point, and if I’d gone into hospital 24 hours later I wouldn’t have made it.”

Vanderpump also noted that after his hospital trip, he was on the road to recovery when he received a “shocking” notification on the NHS app, which informed him he would need a life-saving liver transplant.

Whilst he admitted the notification was “nobody’s fault”, he said that his doctor soon reached out to apologise, as he had intended to share the news in person.