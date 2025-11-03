Sainsbury's recruit the BFG for 2025 Christmas advert

Sainsbury’s has released its Christmas 2025 advert, which features an iconic children’s character.

The retailer has reunited its customers with Roald Dahl’s BFG, who previously featured in the 2024 advert, where he joined forces with a Sainsbury’s worker to travel around the UK to get ingredients for the special day.

This time, the loveable giant has teamed up with Annie, a real-life Sainsbury’s staff member, to save Christmas from the Greedy Giant, who has been stealing people’s Christmas dinners and breaking their decorations.

“We were delighted to revisit our collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year,” said Sainsbury’s marketing director Radha Davies. “The BFG, who is loved by all, was the perfect partner to help our brilliant colleague Annie save the day for our customers.”