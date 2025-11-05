Queen Camilla revealed her favourite jacket potato topping as she served up a storm with TikTok star Spudman.

The Queen served jacket potatoes to celebrities alongside Spudman, whose real name is Ben Newman, at a reception at Clarence House on Wednesday (5 November).

At the event celebrating Meals on Wheels Week, Camilla met members of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) who help to cater for elderly and vulnerable people.

They were joined by representatives from the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), who brought with them a branded food truck from which Camilla helped Spudman serve lunch.

Camilla helped him load jacket potatoes with fillings, before ordering a tuna mayonnaise-filled potato for herself.