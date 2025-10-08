Molly-Mae admits Tommy Fury doubts in Behind It All teaser

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she is uncertain about what the future has in store for her and Tommy Fury after the pair rekindled their relationship.

In a new trailer for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, released on Wednesday (8 October), the social media star can be seen managing her busy life as she juggles her work life, her daughter Bambi and her relationship with the boxer.

Speaking about Tommy, the former Love Island star revealed: “With Tommy and I, we're back together, yes, but I never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

She also opened up on her “full-on” motherhood journey with Bambi, as well as her fears of getting cancelled.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Series 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on 18 October.