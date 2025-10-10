Katherine Ryan has showed off her baby bump as she packed her hospital bag ahead of her child’s arrival.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (10 October), the Canadian comedian talked her fans through what is inside her suitcase. “I don’t stay long, I don’t need much,” she said, as she proceeded to list through a numerous items.

Included are personalised onesies from Etsy for both a boy and a girl, a quilted robe and some “cra*** deodorant because it's sulphate-free”.

The star announced in July that she was expecting her fourth child, her third with partner Bobby Kootstra. She said that this would most probably be her last child, saying on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything it would be “irresponsible” to have more.