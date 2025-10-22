Victoria Beckham addresses David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos

Victoria Beckham has directly responded to a question on husband David’s 2004 alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (22 October) to promote her new Netflix documentary Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer was quizzed on the rumoured affair with David’s then-personal assistant , which the former footballer has denied and described as “ludicrous”.

Asked by Cooper about “speculations about her marriage throughout her career”, she responded: “'We’ve had so much thrown at us and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm.”

She added that the pair have recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, despite “people saying it wouldn’t work”.