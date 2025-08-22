Tom Jones stops concert to deliver defiant message to politicians after song ban

Sir Tom Jones stopped his final European Show at Cardiff Castle on Thursday night (21 August) to deliver a defiant message to politicians.

"Do you know when a politician is lying? When his lips move." the singer said on stage to a wave of applause, "He can't stop us singing Delilah can he?" he added.

Choirs performing at the Principality Stadium were banned from singing the classic in 2023, after it caused controversy with lyrics depicting the murder of a woman by her jealous partner.