Tess Daly speaks of new opportunities week before announcing Strictly exit

Tess Daly spoke of trying new opportunities just a week before announcing her Strictly Come Dancing exit alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

The presenter appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, last week where she admitted to “never putting herself first” and how parenting had changed as her children had got older.

She told Giovanna Fletcher: “It could be gorgeous to have the chance to do those things I have never had the chance to because as a mum I have never been away on breaks with girlfriends.”

Daly and Winkleman announced their exit from the show a the end of this series in an emotional Instagram video message to fans on Thursday (23 October).