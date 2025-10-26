Amy Dowden transformed into Britney Spears during the group dance for Strictly Come Dancing’s Icons Week.

The professional dancers each dressed in one of the pop star’s outfits from different eras of her career during Sunday night’s episode.

Dowden wore the famous schoolgirl outfit with blonde pigtails from “Baby One More Time.”

Dowden and former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner were the first pair to be eliminated from the series after performing their salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal in the dance-off earlier this month.