Shona McGarty breaks silence on split from fiance after Aitch’s marriage confession

Shona McGarty opened up about her split from her fiance, David Bracken, after the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates discussed marriage on Thursday's (27 November) episode.

The Eastenders star, 34, and her partner ended their relationship before she headed to the jungle.

After Aitch and Eddie Kadi confessed that they would love to get married one day, McGarty told Tom Reid Wilson that she had to walk away from the conversation due to her recent breakup.

"It's just, I really want a family... I'd love to be a mummy and a wife," she added.