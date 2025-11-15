England rugby camp enlist Emma Raducanu to help beat All Blacks

Emma Raducanu was invited into the England rugby camp ahead of the team’s win against the All Blacks on Saturday, November 15.

England’s senior players turned to Emma Raducanu, Britain’s top-ranked tennis star, for guidance as head coach Steve Borthwick continued his push to draw insight from sporting figures beyond rugby.

The 22-year-old observed a team session before joining in a line-out drill alongside props Fin Baxter and Will Stuart.

After Raducanu’s visit on Tuesday to Pennyhill Park training base England went on to beat the All Blacks for only the ninth time in their history securing a 33-19 win.