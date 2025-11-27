Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Shona get ‘cosy’ as they play fight in jungle

I'm A Celeb stars spark romance rumours after they get 'cosy' play fighting
  • Romance rumours are circulating between 'I'm A Celebrity' stars Aitch and Shona McGarty.
  • The pair, banished to the basic campsite Doomsville, engaged in a playful pillow fight during Wednesday's episode.
  • Aitch dragged McGarty to the ground whilst hitting her with a pillow, prompting her to comment on his "strong thighs".
  • Presenters Ant and Dec commented on the increasingly "cosy" atmosphere developing in Doomsville.
  • After a shower scene featuring McGarty, Aitch told the Bush Telegraph he was "starting to see the beauty in Doomsville".
