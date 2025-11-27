Robbie Williams celebrates daughter’s big-screen debut with ‘proud’ dad moment

Robbie Williams has spoken of his pride as his daughter Teddy makes her acting debut in new Christmas movie Tinsel Town.

The singer and his wife Ayda Field joined their 13-year-old daughter on the red carpet at the Tinsel Town premiere on Thursday (27 November) in London.

Teddy stars alongside actors Rebel Wilson, Keifer Sutherland and Katherine Ryan in the festive film, which is available to stream on Sky Cinema from 5 December.

Speaking at the film premiere, the “Let Me Entertain You” singer said: |I just want people to see what I see with her every day, which is how kind and how compassionate and empathic she is. I'm super proud of just her.”