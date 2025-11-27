David Cameron shares health update after prostate cancer diagnosis

Lord David Cameron is feeling “upbeat” after announcing that he had prostate cancer, Michael Gove has said.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday (25 November), Gove said he had messaged the former prime minster to wish him well as soon as he heard the “worrying” news.

He revealed Lord Cameron was “feeling better, so fingers crossed”.

“It’s very David to be upbeat and cheerful but I know it would have been worrying for him and Samantha,” said Gove.

On Sunday (23 November), Lord Cameron revealed he was treated for prostate cancer last year. He has now had the all clear and is cancer-free.