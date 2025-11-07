Moaning Myrtle actor had ‘never heard of Harry Potter’ before starring in films

The actor who played Moaning Myrtle made the shocking admission that she'd "never heard of Harry Potter" before starring in two of the films.

"I didn't know what [Moaning Myrtle] was... I don't even think I had a computer, you had to go to the bookshop to buy the book to find out what is this Harry Potter thing", Shirley Henderson confessed on BBC's The One Show on Friday (7 November).

The character featured in both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), haunting one of the girls' toilets at Hogwarts.