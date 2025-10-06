Watch: Jilly Cooper makes cameo appearance in Rivals

Watch the moment Dame Jilly Cooper made a special cameo appearance in the 2024 TV series Rivals.

The author was an executive producer on the series, starring David Tennant, which aired on Disney+.

The 88-year-old’s death was announced by her agent on Monday (6 October), with her children Felix and Emily stating that it was “unexpected” and had “come as a complete shock”.

Her children hailed Cooper as “a shining light in our lives”, stating: “Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.”