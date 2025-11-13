I’m A Celebrity star gives health update from hospital bed: ‘I am so fragile’

An I’m A Celebrity star has shared a health update from her hospital bed, after reportedly breaking her pelvis in a fall last month.

Lady Colin Campbell, who appeared in the show in 2015, said that while doctors are “pleased with [her] progress”, she “does not believe in deluding myself”, in a video she posted to social media.

“I am so fragile I cannot tell you. I am so one step away from total collapse much of the time. That it is truly distressing and discomforting.”