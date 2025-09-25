An emotional Dani Dyer has admitted she is “heartbroken” as she addressed her shock Strictly Come Dancing exit.

The Love Island winner announced she was unable to compete in the BBC show on Tuesday (23 September), after she “landed funny” after taking a fall whilst dancing and fractured her ankle.

Taking to Instagram to speak about the “devastating” news, the 29-year-old was on the verge of tears as she said prior to the injury she was “having the best time ever”.

She said she will be taking some time off social media in order to “process things” but sent her love to the Strictly team and said she will “come along and cheer them on” when she has recovered.