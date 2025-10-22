Bob Vylan on not feeling at home in the UK: ‘I’m in it but not of it’

The Bob Vylan frontman says seeing rallies like 'Unite the Kingdom', a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - makes him feel ostracised by his own country.

The punk duo sparked controversy when they led chants of “death, death to the IDF” at Glastonbury festival in June.

In his first interview since that performance on the Louis Theroux podcast on Tuesday (21 October), Bobby Vylan said: "Seeing large numbers of people on a march to 'Unite the Kingdom' but seemingly leaving so many people out of that unity. It's hard to feel at home in a place like that."