Independent
Trump latest
Glastonbury 2025 live: Clean-up underway as organisers prepare for fallow year

Final day of festival brought major sets from Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart, as controversy continues over Bob Vylan’s Saturday show

Roisin O'Connor,Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 01 July 2025 03:26 EDT
Glastonbury site left strewn with rubbish as 200,000 fans depart 2025 festival

The great Glastonbury Festival clean-up is underway as hundreds of workers help to restore the site at Worthy Farm.

The festival’s clean-up team began picking up thousands of discarded items including paper cups and food containers as festival-goers began to make their way home, leaving the Somerset grounds in a steady stream.

Cleaners tackled over-flowing bins and big items such as camping chairs and blow-up mattresses, as well as slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags.

Glastonbury will not return in 2026, as the festival enters a fallow year to give the ground time to recover before the next event takes place in 2027.

Organiser Emily Eavis told the on-site newspaper, Glastonbury Free Press, she had a “huge list of things” to improve the festival ahead of its next iteration.

Meanwhile, the row over controversial performances by punk band Bob Vylan and the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap continues.

Follow live updates below.

Alanis Morissette gives her audience permission to let rip during a spectacular Glastonbury debut

It’s hard to find fault in Morissette’s pride here: her lyrics raised a generation, giving voice to feelings that many of us possess but tend to lay dormant, says Adam White.

Alanis Morissette lets rip during her spectacular Glastonbury debut - review

It’s hard to find fault in Morissette’s pride here: her lyrics raised a generation, giving voice to feelings that many of us possess but tend to lay dormant
Greg Evans30 June 2025 23:00

Doechii’s Glastonbury performance sees her triumph over a biblical set clash

Choosing to spend your Saturday headline slot with her doesn't feel like a consolation prize. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking Doechii had been playing to festival crowds for decades, says Kate Solomon in a five-star review.

Doechii’s Glastonbury performance sees her triumph over a biblical set clash - review

Choosing to spend your Saturday headline slot with her doesn't feel like a consolation prize. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking Doechii had been playing to festival crowds for decades
Greg Evans30 June 2025 22:00

Neil Young thunders through a mighty Glastonbury setlist in front of a surprisingly sparse crowd

Young’s idea of a special guest is Hank Williams’s guitar, while his pyrotechnics are strictly of the fretboard variety and generally aimed into a circle of bandmates writes Mark Beaumont.

Glastonbury headliner Neil Young thunders through a mighty setlist - review

Young’s idea of a special guest is Hank Williams’s guitar, while his pyrotechnics are strictly of the fretboard variety and generally aimed into a circle of bandmates
Greg Evans30 June 2025 21:00

Ian McKellen fights back tears during touching moment with Glastonbury crowd

Sir Ian McKellen cheered on by adoring Glastonbury crowd
Greg Evans30 June 2025 20:00

Kneecap are the perfect Glastonbury band – the political controversy is proof

The Irish trio’s appearance has, due to political interference, led to an unexpected referendum on the festival’s soul. But, writes Adam White, their anarchy feels historically in keeping with what Glastonbury represents.

Kneecap are the perfect Glastonbury band – the political controversy is proof

The Irish trio’s appearance has, due to political interference, led to an unexpected referendum on the festival’s soul. But, writes Adam White, their anarchy feels historically in keeping with what Glastonbury represents
Greg Evans30 June 2025 19:00

Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury headliner was a killer show and therapy rolled into one

Pop star has the crowd so deeply in their feelings that it feels like any deadbeat ex in the vicinity would burst directly into flames says Kate Solomon in a rave review.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury headliner was a killer show and therapy rolled into one

Pop star has the crowd so deeply in their feelings that it feels like any deadbeat ex in the vicinity would burst directly into flames
Greg Evans30 June 2025 18:00

Charli XCX responds to ‘boomer’ criticism of her Glastonbury set

Charli XCX has addressed accusations that she’s a “fraud” following backlash aimed at her Glastonbury Festival performance.

The 32-year-old singer, who created the Brat cultural phenomenon with the release of her so-named sixth studio album, has openly admitted she uses Auto-Tune when recording and performing her music.

Yet, throughout her performance at Worthy Farm, many viewers watching the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury at home slammed the singer for using the software – and for her style of dancing.

In response to the vitriol, Charli wrote on X/Twitter: “like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a “real artist” is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx”

Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:

Charli XCX responds to ‘boomer’ criticism of her Glastonbury set

‘The best art is divisive,’ singer said
Greg Evans30 June 2025 17:00

Bob Vylan have US visas revoked

Bob Vylan have had their US visas revoked ahead of a tour later this year.

The US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has said this is because of the band’s “hateful tirade at Glastonbury”.

It comes after the band’s controversial set at Worthy Farm, which saw them lead the crowd in an anti-IDF chant.

Glastonbury Festival organisers said they were “appalled’’ by the comment, adding that they “very much crossed a line”. Meanwhile, police are currently assessing Glastonbury footage to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

Bob Vylan have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class (Yui Mok/PA)
Bob Vylan have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
Lydia Spencer-Elliott30 June 2025 16:28

The Prodigy receive rave reviews for ‘electrifying’ Glastonbury performance dedicated to Keith Flint

On Sunday (29 June), the group paid a heartfelt tribute to frontman and founder Keith Flint, who died in 2019, with a special edition of their hit “Firestarter” remixed with Flint’s voice.

It marked the first time the band has performed at the Worthy Farm music festival since 2009, having first performed there in 1995 at the peak of their commercial success.

Performing on the festival’s Other stage, The Prodigy, led by Maxim (Keith Andrew Palmer) alongside musicians Liam Howlett, Rob Holliday and Leo Crabtree, stunned viewers and festivalgoers with their high-energy set covering decades of hits including “Omen”, “Light Up the Sky”, and the controversial “Smack My B***”.

“The Prodigy. One of the most electrifying, unhinged and incredible bands I’ve ever seen live,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. “This return to Glastonbury is off the charts. That’s what a festival headliner looks like.”

Maria Butt reports:

The Prodigy praised for ‘electrifying’ and ‘unhinged’ Glastonbury closing performance

‘You can only begin to image the raw energy they bring’ wrote fans
Greg Evans30 June 2025 16:00

Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury legends slot feels like wringing out the dregs of a career

The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like writes an unimpressed Mark Beaumont.

Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury slot feels like wringing out the dregs of a career

The first cut may be the deepest, but the first note isn’t even the flattest. It’s an earache, more like
Greg Evans30 June 2025 15:00

