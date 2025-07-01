Bob Vylan ‘dropped by agents’ after controversial Glastonbury chant
Rap punk duo no longer appear on agency’s website days after festival furore
Bob Vylan have been “dropped by their agents” after their controversial Glastonbury set, which saw them lead the crowd in an anti-IDF chant.
On Saturday (28 June), rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces].”
The performance was broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, but the corporation banned it from appearing on the service in the direct aftermath and it’s been revealed that police are assessing the comments to decide whether any offences have been committed.
Glastonbury Festival organisers said they were “appalled’’ by the comment, adding that they “very much crossed a line”. Meanwhile, police are currently assessing Glastonbury footage to decide whether any offences may have been committed.
It’s now been reported by Deadline that United Talent Agency (UTA) have dropped the band over the backlash. The agency appear to have scrubbed the act from their official website. The Independent has contacted UTA for comment.
Bob Vylan were formed in Ipswich in 2017. Both members keep their real names secret to maintain their privacy, and go only by the monikers Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan.
Posting on Instagram on Sunday evening (29 June), the bandmember who goes by Bobby told his fans that he had been “inundated” with a mixture of “support and hatred”.
He added that he stood by what he said and is calling for “a change in foreign policy”.
In the aftermath of the performance, which threatened to overshadow the five-day music event, Glastonbury organisers released a statement reading:“Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to come together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human endeavour. As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in – and actively campaign for – hope, unity, peace and love.
“With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, abd a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs.
“However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”
This year’s headliners included The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, who has been widely praised for her closing night set.
