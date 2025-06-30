Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury has condemned Bob Vylan after a controversial set branded “deeply offensive” by the BBC.

On Saturday (28 June), rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces].”

The performance was broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, but the corporation banned it from appearing on the service in the direct aftermath and it’s been revealed that police are assessing the comments to decide whether any offences have been committed.

Glastonbury Festival has now shared a statement on the matter, with organisers saying they are “appalled’’ by the comment.

“Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence,” a statement read.

Find the full Glastonbury statement below:

“Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to xome together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human eneavour. As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in – and actively campaign for – hope, unity, peace and love.

“With alost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, abd a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs.

“However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

open image in gallery Glasstonbury has criticised Bob Vylan’s performance ( Getty Images )

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s performance, a government spokesperson said.

The rap punk act, who formed in 2017, are yet to officilly speak out on the controversy, but the BBC said in its own statement: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Shortly after Vylan’s performance, Kneecap took to the stage with a similarly politically-charged set, which is also under police investigation.

Band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said on stage: “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer”, after several politicians, including the prime minister, called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up.

open image in gallery Glastonbury Festival’s Bob Vylan statement in full ( Instagram )

The band also led crowds in chants of “Free Palestine”, with Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, commenting on the sheer number of flags at the festival.

The group, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after O hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after it was alleged he displayed a Hezbollah flag and said “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, last November.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.