Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A BBC spokesperson has dubbed Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set “deeply offensive” and said the performance will not be available on demand.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of: “Free, free Palestine” and: “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence League]” on Saturday (28 June).

A BBC spokesperson said in response: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive. During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Police are assessing the footage of comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s performance, a government spokesperson said.

They added: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”

open image in gallery Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury ( PA Wire )

Shortly after Vylan’s performance, Kneecap took to the stage with a similarly politically-charged set, which is also under police investigation.

Band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said on stage: “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer”, after several politicians, including the prime minister, called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up.

open image in gallery Vylan also displayed pro-Palestinian images (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The band also led crowds in chants of “Free Palestine”, with Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, commenting on the sheer number of flags at the festival.

The group, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after O hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after it was alleged he displayed a Hezbollah flag and said “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, last November.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.