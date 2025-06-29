Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Glastonbury 2025
Glastonbury 2025 live: Neil Young headlines in clash with Charli XCX and Doechii

Young performs lengthy Pyramid Stage performance, following major sets from RAYE, Pulp, Haim and Kneecap

Roisin O'Connor,Annabel Nugent
Sunday 29 June 2025 03:12 EDT
Charli XCX crowns Gracie Abrams as Glastonbury 2025 'Apple Girl'

Neil Young closed Saturday at Glastonbury Festival 2025, in a set that clashed with two other major stars: British alt-pop star Charli XCX, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

The veteran rocker’s performance was livestreamed by the BBC, after Young made a U-turn having previously said he did not want his set to be streamed.

His show closed a full day of performances that have included the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, pop stars RAYE and JADE, US trio Haim, and a not-so-secret set from Britpop heroes Pulp on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile police have said they are assessing videos of comments made by members of Bob Vylan and Kneecap made on Saturday (28 June), to determine whether any offences may have been committed.

During Kneecap’s set, band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

Follow live updates below.

REVIEW: With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury Pyramid Stage slot, CMAT has truly arrived

With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury slot, CMAT has truly arrived  - review

Irish artist turns her BBC televised slot on the mother of main stages into what will retrospectively be a launch pad for the next chapter of her career
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 08:01

‘I don’t care if it cost me $1m’: How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?

How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?

As the festival returns to Worthy Farm, so too does the curiosity around how much organisers pay for performances on its biggest stages
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 07:01

Glastonbury 2025 reviews, Friday: Lorde, Lola Young and En Vogue

Glastonbury 2025 reviews, Friday: Lorde, Lola Young and En Vogue

Highlights from Glastonbury 2025, from Lorde’s debut live performance of her new album ‘Virgin’ to En Vogue’s nostalgia and sun-soaked set
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 06:01

COMMENT: Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury comeback tells us everything we need to know about him

Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury comeback tells us everything we need to know about him

After he was forced to cut his 2023 set short, the Scottish singer-songwriter returned to the Pyramid Stage in the most triumphant manner. If there’s such a thing as a fairytale beginning, writes Louis Chilton, we just saw it
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 05:01

Why is there no festival next year?

Glastonbury Festival has begun, where thousands of music fans are at Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.

It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.

Glastonbury is held on a working dairy farm, the 900 acres of which is home to the farm’s herds of cows while the festival is not taking place.

Full story:

Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?

Organiser Emily Eavis has revealed plans for the festival’s next break, as well as the celebrations for founder Michael Eavis’s 90th birthday
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 04:01

How to watch the BBC’s coverage of Neil Young, RAYE, Doechii and Charli XCX

Glastonbury Festival is well underway, with the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx and Kneecap performing across a jam-packed weekend.

The annual music event is spread out over five days and takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset with over 200,000 people attending. Every year, there is a scramble to get tickets as hundreds and thousands miss out.

However, for those who still want to keep up with the action, the BBC’s live coverage promises to stream every big moment.

Details:

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury festival 2025

The BBC is offering over 90 hours of live-streamed coverage including performances from all the biggest stars
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 03:01

Celebrities at Glastonbury 2025: All the famous faces spotted at the festival, from Andrew Garfield to Margot Robbie

All the celebrities spotted at Glastonbury 2025

The festival is underway in Somerset, and plenty of famous faces have already been seen wandering between the stages at Worthy Farm
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 02:01

Rod Stewart tells country to ‘give Farage a chance’

Ahead of his performance on the Legends Slot on Sunday, Rod Stewart offered a controversial take on UK politics:

Rod Stewart tells country to ‘give Farage a chance’

British rocker claimed that the Reform UK leader is ‘coming across well’ when asked about the political future of the UK
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 01:01

REVIEW: Neil Young thunders through a mighty Glastonbury setlist in front of a surprisingly sparse crowd

Glastonbury headliner Neil Young thunders through a mighty setlist - review

Young’s idea of a special guest is Hank Williams’s guitar, while his pyrotechnics are strictly of the fretboard variety and generally aimed into a circle of bandmates
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 00:55

REVIEW: Doechii’s Glastonbury performance sees her triumph over a biblical set clash

Doechii’s Glastonbury performance sees her triumph over a biblical set clash - review

Choosing to spend your Saturday headline slot with her doesn't feel like a consolation prize. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking Doechii had been playing to festival crowds for decades
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2025 00:48

