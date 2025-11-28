Amy Dowden issues Strictly return update after second mastectomy

Amy Dowden has updated fans on her Strictly Come Dancing return after undergoing a second mastectomy.

The professional dancer, 35, said she decided to have the procedure following an appointment with her “incredible” medical team.

Dowden was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, and has stressed that the procedure was “not to treat a new cancer diagnosis”.

Speaking on The One Show on Friday, 28 November, Dowden said she is feeling "better and stronger" every day and is "itching to get back on the dance floor" when she is fully recovered.