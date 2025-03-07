Jump to content
The Ordinary’s new £10 essence instantly revived my lacklustre skin

The new release launches today, 25 February

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 07 March 2025 08:52 EST
The latest launch from the brand left my skin quenched, soothed and ready for my usual haul of lotions and potions
The latest launch from the brand left my skin quenched, soothed and ready for my usual haul of lotions and potions (The Ordinary/iStock/The Independent)

The Ordinary needs little introduction. Its range of skincare is the GOAT when it comes to affordable, no-nonsense, effective formulas. From its pocket-friendly yet effective retinal (£15.20, Boots.com) to its radiance-boosting serum, the brand knows what it’s doing in the world of anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation.

As for its latest launch, a new multi-active delivery essence (£10.60, Theordinary.com), The Ordinary hopes to transform your entire routine – with just one product. How? Well, the essence works to hydrate and condition the skin, but also prep the skin for an oncoming slew of serums, oils and creams and promises to increase the penetration of other skincare ingredients.

The question is though does it work? And, if it does, what benefits will the skin reap as a result? True to form, I tried to discover just that by putting it to the test. Keep reading for the outcome after I’ve been using it for a month.

How I tested

I got my hands on the highly-anticipated fluid ahead of its launch
I got my hands on the highly-anticipated fluid ahead of its launch (Lucy Smith)

I’ve had just over a month to get to grips with the product ahead of its launch. I used it morning and night as part of my daily skincare routine, applying around five to seven drops with my hands after cleansing and before my usual serums, moisturiser and SPF. For context, I have an oily complexion that often suffers sensitivity at the hands of exfoliating toners and acids, so I was intrigued to see whether The Ordinary’s alternative could buck this curve. Here’s how I got on.

Why trust my review

I’ve been reviewing skincare for more than five years, so I’ve tried my fair share of toners – from The Ordinary’s very own glycolic acid to Glow Hub’s skin trip treatment lotion. I’m well-versed in skincare acids, such as salicylic acid, and have even spoken to experts (consultant dermatologists and skin clinic founders) on the topic. While The Ordinary’s essence sets out to diverge from the traditional title of toner, my familiarity in the field of post-cleansing skin prep – be it with toners, exfoliators, acids or essences – all lend themselves to an accurate and informed review of this, the brand’s new launch.

The Ordinary multi-active delivery essence

the ordinary multi-active delivery essence review indybest
  • Size: 100ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, propanedial (a humectant similar to glycerin), radiance-boosting glycogen and sodium caproyl prolinate to heighten performance of subsequent skincare
  • Skin type: All
  • Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Why we love it
    • Leaves skin feeling hydrated and comforted
    • Is sensitive skin-friendly
    • Boosts skin barrier health
  • Take note
    • Doesn't leave instantly visible results, but rather an instant thirst-quenching feel

The formula

The Ordinary’s multi-active delivery essence contains no alcohol or acids and just 11 ingredients, all of which the brand is fully transparent about – including the ones you can’t pronounce. The one in question here is sodium caproyl prolinate (catchy); a skin conditioner that improves water retention and aids the effectiveness of subsequent skincare penetration. It’s this ingredient at the heart of the essence’s “delivery” component, which promises to deliver the subsequent actives in your routine better – be it an oil-balancing niacinamide or a brightening vitamin C. This means you can expect to see more noticeable results from your usual products with the addition of this product (more on this later).

Water, glycerin and propanediol are also included in the formula, working to draw hydration into the skin from the air itself. You’ll also find glycogen, which brightens and heightens the skin’s own stores of hyaluronic acid. And, while there are a handful of stabilisers and preservatives present in the formula, these are merely to stave off contamination and make sure that the fluid doesn’t go bad within weeks of opening.

The application

The Ordinary’s approach to a skincare regimen is as follows: prep, treat and seal. This product falls into the former category, priming the skin for ingredient penetration. In fact, the brand claims that the formula doubled the penetration of its own niacinamide and zinc serum (£9, Boots.com) during the brand’s lab testing.

The texture of the essence is unsurprisingly watery (it has a water base) and can be applied either with a cotton round or directly to the skin. I opted for the latter method, shaking a few drops onto my face before patting it onto the freshly cleansed surface. Immediately after application, I was pleased to find my skin looking quenched with – as evidenced below – a subtle glow even before my usual hydrating serums and daily moisturiser.

the ordinary multi-active delivery essence results indybest
My skin appeared hydrated even before moisturising, after using the essence (Lucy Smith)

The result

As mentioned above, the essence features no alcohol or acids and it’s a gentle product, so I enjoyed the instant comfort it provided, particularly when compared to the tingly sting I often experience after using an exfoliating toner (known to leave my skin inflamed and red).

The formula also helps to negate the feeling of tightness after cleansing and, while I can’t account for whether it sweeps away dead skin on the surface like an exfoliating toner, I – as someone prone to the occasional breakout – didn’t see any more crops of pimples than usual.

In terms of its delivery function, I tend to use a daily hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C, moisturiser and SPF in the daytime, ditching the latter in the evening and swapping the vitamin C for a retinol. While I didn’t necessarily notice my products being absorbed into my skin any more so than usual, I found that the lack of irritation from the essence (versus an exfoliating toner) afforded me more frequent use of retinol without sensitivity. This meant that the results of the vitamin A (the active at the heart of retinol) were more noticeable – though I can’t say whether this is from the essence itself or as a byproduct of increased application.

Regardless, this hydrating and conditioning hero calmed my complexion and left my lacklustre skin looking and feeling revived.

The verdict: The Ordinary multi-active delivery essence

Ultimately, my skin barrier felt all the healthier for using The Ordinary’s multi-active delivery essence in lieu of my usual toners. I’m not entirely convinced that it “doubled” the performance of my subsequent skincare products. But, because it reduced stinging and irritation with each day's use, I am convinced that it revived my complexion in one way or another. In a nutshell, it left my skin a more healthy, blank canvas for subsequent skincare – and for £10, I’m converted.

