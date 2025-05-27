Founded by American cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, Jones Road was engineered to simplify our make-up choices, and take the stress out of what make-up to wear. Since its debut in 2020, many of its products have been created for busy women and to work well on more mature skin – indeed, I think it’s fair to say that over the last five years, the brand’s luminous tints, balms and foundation product launches have proved to glide over the skin with youth-imbuing properties (yippee!).

Now, the brand new just enough tinted moisturiser joins the anti-aging stable with aplomb. Designed to give natural-looking coverage, the formula is touted for concealing redness and balancing skin tone for those days when you are in a minimal make-up frame of mind or when that pre-Zoom, only-got-five-minutes-flat to get ready meeting panic hits. There are also 16 shades to choose from, so every skin is catered for.

To see if the new launch lives up to its hype, I put it to the test. Keep reading for my full verdict.

How we tested

We applied the moisturiser in shade ‘golden dore’ ( Jane Druker )

I tested the product for a 10-day period, replacing my usual foundation with the shade ‘golden dore’ every morning. It i sn’t an SPF though, so I made sure to apply it after moisturiser and sunscreen. I paid close attention to the consistency of the formula with its glide-on effect and the expert satin looking finish. After putting pea sized amounts into my hands, I then rubbed them together to warm up the formula before applying all over my face and neck. I then washed it off in the evening with a cleanser.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Jane Druker is a beauty writer who has recommended the best eye creams, serums and night creams for our readers. Particularly interested in whether products will perform well on more mature skin, Jane has factored this into her verdict of the Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser, while applying and wearing the formula to see how it fares day to day.