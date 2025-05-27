Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients : Sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, and vitamin E
- Finish : Sheer
- Why we love it
- Light and natural finish
- Let's freckles shine through
- Take note
- Low coverage may not be ideal for those with pigmentation
As a 58-year-old, I want moisture in every single thing I pop on my face, and Jones Road understands this intimately. I always feel safe in their company because I am already a huge fan of Bobbi’s cult product miracle balm (£38, Jonesroadbeauty.com) for its skin enhancing allure. You can apply it straight on after moisturising on eyes, lips cheeks and even your nose to look instantly fresh and healthy. But, I digress..
The just enough tinted moisturiser has a super sheer formula which is enriched with hyaluronic acid that plumps up skin on contact. It is uber-sheer and has a gel-like consistency that blends easily to leave a natural looking finish. Often, I apply foundation with a brush but this is so silky I use my fingers instead, and only need a tiny petite-pea sized amount for my entire face, neck and decollete.
It has a subtle, skin-enhancing effect and is so easy to apply that it’s pretty much idiot-proof. The important thing is to get the right shade for you – there is nothing worse than a wrong-tone residue. I was worried at first that ‘golden dore’ may be a bit intense for me and looked a bit too dark for my skin in the tube but, because you use such a teeny amount and it slides on silkily, the shade was perfect and made my skin look even-toned yet enhanced with vitality.
It’s perfect for the summer months as it gives an ultra-natural makeup base look that takes two minutes max. That’s the beauty of Jones Road, the brand gives results – pronto. The product is shimmer free with a matte effect, so looks like a second skin and has an elegant, transparent effect. In the evenings in particular, I added an additional shimmer product to my cheeks and nose for that ‘extra’, more glamourous look that I adore.
The super light 50ml tube is also easy to carry around in your handbag, should you need a re-touch day to night. I shall not be leaving the house this summer without it on my person, that’s for sure, and it also washes off easily during cleansing.