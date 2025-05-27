Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jones Road’s new tinted moisturiser delivers featherlight natural coverage

The moisturising formula is ideal for my mature skin

Jane Druker
Tuesday 27 May 2025 04:36 EDT
A little of the ultra sheer formula goes a long way
A little of the ultra sheer formula goes a long way (Jane Druker/The Independent )

Founded by American cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, Jones Road was engineered to simplify our make-up choices, and take the stress out of what make-up to wear. Since its debut in 2020, many of its products have been created for busy women and to work well on more mature skin – indeed, I think it’s fair to say that over the last five years, the brand’s luminous tints, balms and foundation product launches have proved to glide over the skin with youth-imbuing properties (yippee!).

Now, the brand new just enough tinted moisturiser joins the anti-aging stable with aplomb. Designed to give natural-looking coverage, the formula is touted for concealing redness and balancing skin tone for those days when you are in a minimal make-up frame of mind or when that pre-Zoom, only-got-five-minutes-flat to get ready meeting panic hits. There are also 16 shades to choose from, so every skin is catered for.

To see if the new launch lives up to its hype, I put it to the test. Keep reading for my full verdict.

How we tested

We applied the moisturiser in shade ‘golden dore’
We applied the moisturiser in shade ‘golden dore’ (Jane Druker)

I tested the product for a 10-day period, replacing my usual foundation with the shade ‘golden dore’ every morning. It isn’t an SPF though, so I made sure to apply it after moisturiser and sunscreen. I paid close attention to the consistency of the formula with its glide-on effect and the expert satin looking finish. After putting pea sized amounts into my hands, I then rubbed them together to warm up the formula before applying all over my face and neck. I then washed it off in the evening with a cleanser.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Jane Druker is a beauty writer who has recommended the best eye creams, serums and night creams for our readers. Particularly interested in whether products will perform well on more mature skin, Jane has factored this into her verdict of the Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser, while applying and wearing the formula to see how it fares day to day.

Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser

Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, and vitamin E
  • Finish : Sheer
  • Why we love it
    • Light and natural finish
    • Let's freckles shine through
  • Take note
    • Low coverage may not be ideal for those with pigmentation

As a 58-year-old, I want moisture in every single thing I pop on my face, and Jones Road understands this intimately. I always feel safe in their company because I am already a huge fan of Bobbi’s cult product miracle balm (£38, Jonesroadbeauty.com) for its skin enhancing allure. You can apply it straight on after moisturising on eyes, lips cheeks and even your nose to look instantly fresh and healthy. But, I digress..

The just enough tinted moisturiser has a super sheer formula which is enriched with hyaluronic acid that plumps up skin on contact. It is uber-sheer and has a gel-like consistency that blends easily to leave a natural looking finish. Often, I apply foundation with a brush but this is so silky I use my fingers instead, and only need a tiny petite-pea sized amount for my entire face, neck and decollete.

It has a subtle, skin-enhancing effect and is so easy to apply that it’s pretty much idiot-proof. The important thing is to get the right shade for you – there is nothing worse than a wrong-tone residue. I was worried at first that ‘golden dore’ may be a bit intense for me and looked a bit too dark for my skin in the tube but, because you use such a teeny amount and it slides on silkily, the shade was perfect and made my skin look even-toned yet enhanced with vitality.

It’s perfect for the summer months as it gives an ultra-natural makeup base look that takes two minutes max. That’s the beauty of Jones Road, the brand gives results – pronto. The product is shimmer free with a matte effect, so looks like a second skin and has an elegant, transparent effect. In the evenings in particular, I added an additional shimmer product to my cheeks and nose for that ‘extra’, more glamourous look that I adore.

The super light 50ml tube is also easy to carry around in your handbag, should you need a re-touch day to night. I shall not be leaving the house this summer without it on my person, that’s for sure, and it also washes off easily during cleansing.

The verdict: Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser

I think the Jones Road just enough moisturiser is particularly great for more mature skins, as it really doesn’t settle into wrinkles. Instead, it pleasingly bypasses pesky wrinkles and blurs without overt shimmer (a finish that can be ageing). My skin felt like it could breathe while wearing it. It’s light as a feather and an absolute must for me through the summer months. However, if you do want to cover heavy pigmentation this isn’t the right formula for you. I do think I would go back to a more robust foundation in winter. But the name says it all really – just enough tinted moisturiser is precisely that, the product that knows what you need before you do. Thank you Bobbi.

