My honest review of Clinique’s new black honey lip liners

Despite its recent TikTok fame, Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick first launched in 1971. Long loved for its effortless, universally flattering tint, the formula has remained popular for decades. As demand continues to grow, the brand has expanded the range with new shades and formats. And the latest edition has caught my eye. Three quickliner lip pencils designed to match the almost lipstick shades: black honey, pink honey and nude honey.

Priced at £20 each (Clinique.co.uk), the liners sit within the brand’s existing quickliner range and come in practical twist-up packaging, meaning there’s no need for sharpening.

With black honey’s reputation well established, and as a beauty writer who spends her days testing and trialling new products, I was curious to see whether these lip liners genuinely add something to the range or if the almost lipstick works best on its own. Here’s how I got on.

How I tested

How I tested Clinique black honey quickliners

With my black honey almost lipstick in tow, I set about testing all three of the new lip liner shades on bare, moisturised lips. I applied each pencil around the perimeter of my lips before swiping on the original black honey balm. While I didn’t have the pink honey and nude honey lipsticks to hand, I saw a noticeable difference (more on this below) in the overall finishes with just the variation in liners. Further down this review, you can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria.

