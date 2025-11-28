The best Lookfantastic Black Friday deals, handpicked by our beauty writer

The Lookfantastic Black Friday sale is here, and it certainly rivals the likes of Boots and Cult Beauty in terms of impressive savings. Whether you’re replenishing your favourite Olaplex haircare, looking for Sol de Janeiro’s latest launches or restocking your makeup bag, the retailer is offering up to 30 per cent off everything.

As a beauty writer who’s constantly trying new formulas, I know which brands you should trust and what formulas to avoid. I’ve also covered the sales for years, so I can spot a good deal from a dud. And this year, Lookfantastic’s deals are better than ever, with big reductions on some of my all-time favourite products, all of which I’ve detailed below.

Best Lookfantastic deals to shop now

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection : Was £29.40, now £22.05, Lookfantastic.com

: Was £29.40, now £22.05, Lookfantastic.com Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £23.80, Lookfantastic.com

Was £34, now £23.80, Lookfantastic.com Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: Was £58, now £40.60, Lookfantastic.com

Was £58, now £40.60, Lookfantastic.com Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray : Was £27, now £18.90, Lookfantastic.com

: Was £27, now £18.90, Lookfantastic.com Estée Lauder advanced night repair complex serum: Was £65, now £45.50, Lookfantastic.com

Benefit brow haul of fame brow basics kit: Was £55, now £44, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( benefit/The Independent )

A haul of fame indeed, this trio of products is quite literally my go-to brow selection for every day, not to mention the gimme brow, specifically, being IndyBest’s best brow gel for adding volume.

open image in gallery The brow pencil is one of senior writer Daisy Lester’s go-tos ( The Independent )

In the review, our tester commented that it “is light enough that you can wear it alone or over other brow products, and it gives good hold and lift”. As for the precisely, my brow detailer, it also comes IndyBest-approved as the best brow pencil for volume. Our reviewer praised how it “boasts an extra small tip (0.8mm to be precise) for fine strokes that mimic hairs”. The set is not to be missed with 20 per cent off.

La Roche-Posay cicaplast balm B5 multi-purpose repairing balm: Was £19.50, now £13.65, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche Posay )

The La Roche-Posay cicaplast balm is almost 25 per cent off at Lookfantastic, which is the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. “The cicaplast balm has cemented itself well within the TikTok hall of fame,” said beauty writer Lauren Cunningham in her review of the best La Roche-Posay products. “Designed to treat everything from scrapes and nappy rash to sore and cracked skin, it has been our go-to for the changing of the seasons.”

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 30ml: Was £54, now £34.02, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

I’m a big fan of Marc Jacobs daisy scents, so this £20 saving comes highly recommended. In my Marc Jacobs daisy review, I said: “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night.” As well as the 30 per cent saving on selected products at Lookfantastic for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off by using our exclusive code ‘LFGETEXTRA’ at checkout.

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection: Was £29.40, now £22.05, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

An anti-ageing skincare set so fabulous I wrote a whole separate love letter to it, this trio from The Ordinary comprises some of my favourite things, including retinol and hyaluronic acid. Testing the former in IndyBest’s guide to the best cheap skincare under £15, our tester “found this serum to be a gentler introduction to retinol, with the addition of squalane balancing out the formula for a more nourishing result”. Likewise, the natural moisturizing factors + HA face lotion was awarded the title of best lightweight moisturiser for teenagers in our review, with our tester praising how it was “soothing and smoothing without any greasiness.” What more could you want, especially with 21 per cent off?

The Inkey List exosome hydro-glow complex: Was £20, now £12.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

As well as a whopping 30 per cent off available at Lookfantastic right now, you can also nab an extra 10 per cent off The Inkey List products with our exclusive code ‘LFGETEXTRA’. In her review of the exosome serum, beauty writer Sabine Wiesel said it “improved my compromised skin, boosted my hydration levels and brought back some vibrancy”. Created to help improve skin radiance, this affordable buy is now reduced even further to £12.60, making it an ideal time to try it yourself.





Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £23.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester’s top pick for the best bronzing drops, Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi formula, is reduced by nearly 27 per cent in the Lookfantastic sale. She praised it as very lightweight and easy to blend. “It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange, and I love to use it as liquid contour on my cheekbones and forehead, she said. “The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all day without any smudging or patchiness.”

Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: Was £58, now £40.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In beauty expert Lauren Cunningham’s review of the best hair oils, Kerstase’s elixir was unsurprisingly crowned the winner. The hugely popular formula softens, nourishes and boosts shine. “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and fights frizz,” Lauren noted. Whether used on damp hair as a primer or dry hair as a finisher, Kérastase’s hair oil is also loved by professionals. Now, you can save 25 per cent.

Laura Mercier lunar New Year translucent setting powder: Was £55.50, now £38.85, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Mercier/Lucy Smith )

The GOAT of the setting powder sphere, Laura Mercier’s translucent formula is weightless, smoothing and the physical embodiment of an airbrush. Now, in this limited edition packaging, you can take it home with a pop of red and a hefty 25 per cent off. Earning the title of ‘best for under eyes’ in our setting powder review, our tester praised how “just a touch on the end of a powder puff or brush will blur pores, conceal shine and result in a more radiant complexion.” A shine-free festive season is on the horizon, folks.

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place make-up: Was £39.50, now £27.65, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

The foundation to rival all others, Estée Lauder’s double wear is king of buildable coverage and will be there for you whether you’ve a massive blemish or you’re just after a touch of smoothing. Reviewing it as part of a guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, Louise Whitbread pointed out that formula ensured that her “skin looked smooth and spot-free for hours and the oil-free, matte formula kept [her] usual shiny T-zone at bay.” Achieve blemish-free skin like Louise, today, with 30 per cent off.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo: Was £56, now £39.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva. I’m expecting reductions across the whole Olaplex range during Black Friday but, for now, you can make a modest saving on this shampoo bundle at Lookfantastic.

Pureology hydrate duo and mini colour fanatic spray with limited edition candle bundle: Was £61.60, now £30.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Pureology/The Independent )

In Amazon’s latest big deals day Prime sale, IndyBest readers were lapping up reductions on Pureology’s color fanatic spray. Now, ahead of Black Friday, you can grab the spray plus Pureology’s best-selling hydrate shampoo and conditioner duo, as well as a limited-edition candle for almost the same price as the color fanatic spray (£28.08, Lookfantastic.com) alone.

The spray in question ranked top in our review of the best heat protectors, with our tester describing how it “moisturised dry strands, thanks to the blend of natural oils – making it much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch.” Because who doesn’t want silky soft tresses?

Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation: Was £41, now £28.70, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lancôme )

Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale sees 30 per cent off Lancôme products, including its teint idol ultra wear foundation, which featured in beauty writer Sabine Wisel’s review of the best foundations. “If you want an airbrushed effect from your foundation, look no further than this iconic bottle,” writes Sabine. It is “an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look, with its high coverage, you can conceal pigmentation, blemishes or redness”, she added. A great price for such a well-rated foundation.

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum: Was £105, now £73.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( YSL )

Fragrances are also heavily discounted in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale, and right now there’s a 30 per cent off deal on the Yves Saint Laurent libre, one of the brand’s most recognisable perfumes. This fragrance featured in my guide to the best perfumes for women, describing it as “deep and complex,” and one with “day-to-night wearability.”

Elemis pro-collagen bright stars set, Was £45, now £36, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

This Elemis gift set includes the bestselling pro-collagen cleansing balm, in the black cherry fragrance, which our beauty writer Lucy Smith described as "just like the cherry lip balms" of her childhood. In her Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm review, Lucy named it her favourite in the range, "with the scent being less heady and aromatherapy-esque than both the original and rose balms.” This set (worth £69) also features a travel sized pro-collagen marine cream with SPF 30 – with an extra 20 per cent off the original price, this is a fantastic deal on a cult beauty favourite.

How best to save in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale

Saving money in a sale may seem a de facto outcome, but in reality, these deal events have the potential to catch you out if you’re not careful. I’ve been tracking the best deals at Lookfantastic since the beginning of the month, so I’d recommend sticking to the deals I’ve found. What’s more, The Independent has secured an exclusive code on two of our favourite brands: The Inkey List and Marc Jacobs.





