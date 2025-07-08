Best household essential deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four days of savings on hundreds of household essentials means one thing: Amazon Prime Day 2025 is underway. Whether you’re looking for laundry detergent, bathroom must-haves or cleaning supplies, the online giant has slashed the price of your weekly staples in its summer sale.

As The Independent’s consumer editor, I’ll be bringing you the best offers on the practical buys that you always need at home – think toilet roll, dishwasher tablets and pet food, which always seem to run out when you need them. To make sure that you’re getting a genuinely good deal, I have even compared Amazon’s Prime Day prices with supermarkets, so I can tell you if you’re making a saving compared to picking up the items on your weekly shop.

Having covered the shopping event since its launch, I can easily spot a good deal from a dud (and have even rounded up my top tips for shopping the summer sale). Keep reading for our expert picks of the best deals on household essentials.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

Andrex ultimate quilts toilet paper: Was £14.75, now £12.31, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on extra toilet paper. This deal on a pack of 24 toilet rolls will save you 16 per cent on the everyday essential. Andrex is a household name and needs little introduction, of course, but it’s worth noting that its paper has been dermatologically tested and approved by the British Skin Foundation.

Calgon hygiene plus washing machine cleaner: Was £24.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Keeping your washing machine clean can help prolong its life, which is cost-effective in the long run, but it's also better for your laundry. A cleaner washing machine means cleaner clothes, after all. This pack of Calgon's washing machine cleaner and limescale remover is currently reduced by more than 40 per cent in the Prime Day sale. It's formulated to protect your machine against limescale build-up and detergent residue, and it should help to keep odours at bay, too.

Fairy non bio washing detergent pods, twin-pack: Was £26, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Buying everyday essentials, such as laundry detergent, in bulk can often help you save. This two-pack of Fairy non bio pods beats supermarket prices at the moment, so if you’re nearing the end of your detergent, now is a good time to stock up. The liquid gel formula was named best laundry detergent for sensitive skin, with our reviewer, Zoe, praising its cleaning power. “From everyday wear to tougher stains such as food spills and mud on kids’ clothes, it left everything looking fresh and spotless,” she said.

Finish dishwasher tablets: Was £40, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Clean up this whopping 70 per cent saving on Finish’s dishwasher tablets, which has brought the pack down from a sizeable £40 to just £12. The brand claims the tablets can deal with 48-hour dried-on stains, so you don’t need to waste water and time pre-rinsing your dishes. Glassware and silverware should come out looking sparkling clean too, thanks to the glass protect formula, while the fast-dissolving tablets mean they’ll still be able to do their job on short and eco cycles.

Persil non bio three-in-one washing capsules: Was £12, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Every little saving can add up and make a real difference when it comes to household essentials, so it's worth adding these washing capsules to your Prime Day basket if you're running low. And if someone in your household has sensitive skin, these are ideal, as they’re dermatologically tested and gentle next to sensitive skin. Persil says the tablets are its fastest-dissolving laundry detergent capsules. And, you can use them on a cold or fast wash without having to worry about residues.

Dettol antibacterial multi-surface cleaning wipes: Was £41, now £17, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Each of pack in this six-pack of Dettol antibacterial cleaning wipes contains 126 wipes, so they should keep you going for a long time. Wipes are a quick and easy way to keep your home clean, and you can rest assured these ones don’t contain any bleach. They can also be used on a multitude of surfaces, from the kitchen to baby equipment and even the floor.

Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil bulk bottle, 5l: Was £53.33, now £35.14, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Olive oil has become very expensive, so we’re excited to spot an offer on this bottle of Filippo Berio olive oil ahead of Prime Day. This is the lowest this size has ever dropped to, with plenty of olive oil for all your salad dressings, pasta dishes and barbecues this summer. If you love the taste of it, you can get it regularly delivered with Amazon’s ‘subscribe and save’ option, too.

Vanish gold fabric stain remover oxi action powder: Was £18, now £8.10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Vanish is known for its stain-removing power, and when IndyBest tester reviewed its oxi action whitener, they were impressed with its ability to lift collar grime and food stains. This version doesn’t include a whitener, but is perfect for shifting stains from darks and coloured clothing. With 55 per cent off, you won’t find a cheaper deal on the 1.4kg pack elsewhere – even at the supermarket.

The stain remover is also part of Amazon’s ‘You Buy. We Donate’ campaign. For every two purchases of selected everyday essentials, Amazon will donate a third item to the Multibank charity, who distribute hygiene and household essentials to families in need across the UK.

( Amazon )

These baby wipes are made of 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract, so there’ll be no mysterious chemicals on your baby’s sensitive skin. We all know going through a pack of wipes a day becomes the norm with little ones around, but you can stock up on more than 700 wipes now for less than £25 from Amazon.

Dylon black & dark detergent: Was £10, now £8.33, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Get 17 per cent off this XL pack of Dylon’s black & dark detergent, which not only helps to stop your dark clothing from fading quite as quickly, but also revitalises existing items in just a few washes. The colour and sport detergents are also discounted at the moment too, if you find that you wash these more often.

Duracell optimum AAA batteries (12 pack): Was £13.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now is the perfect time to stock up on batteries with lots of savings to be had, depending on the size that you need. There’s currently 26 per cent off Duracell’s bestselling Optimum AAA batteries, so you won’t need to worry about running out anytime soon with this pack.

Ariel platinum pods, twin-pack: Was £36, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can currently get 30 per cent off this jumbo pack of laundry pods, designed to tackle set-in stains. If you’ve had enough last-minute supermarket runs to stock up on laundry supplies, you can set up a regular delivery of the pods through Amazon’s subscribe and save service. This gives you a discount when you register, but remember to check every so often if you can get a better deal by switching brands.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

The next Prime Day sale is underway. It kicked off on Tuesday, 8 July and will run until Friday (11 July). This is the first time Amazon has run a four-day sale, so there’ll be plenty of time to shop deals on household essentials.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive sale for its Prime members. It usually runs twice a year, once in the summer and again in the autumn before Black Friday sales begin. You can expect to find deals on beauty, laptops, kitchen appliances and everyday household essentials.

Prime Day discounts are only available to Prime members. A membership typically costs £8.99 per month or £95 for the year, and if you’re 18 to 22 years old, you can claim a 50 per cent discount. If you’re yet to sign up for Prime, you can register for a 30-day free trial just before the sale starts. This gives you full access to all the Prime Day offers, and you can cancel for free before the membership fee kicks in.

Find out when the Prime Day sale kicks off, plus the best early deals on electric toothbrushes and laptops