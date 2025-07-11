The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day live: Final day to bag these editor-approved discounts
It’s your last chance to save on the latest tech, home appliances and more
It’s the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025. The four-day sale ends tonight at midnight, so this is your last chance to snap up big savings on TVs, laptops, air fryers, mattresses, beauty products and electric toothbrushes, from the likes of Apple, Sony, Dyson, Shark, Ninja, Oral-B and more.
I’ve spent half a decade covering Prime Day, testing and reviewing hundreds of products and tracking their prices all year round. If something’s dropped to its lowest-ever price, I’ll know, and I’ll flag it right here. With just hours left, the best deals are selling out fast. These offers are exclusive to Prime members, but if you haven’t signed up before, there’s still time to grab the 30-day free trial.
With the clock ticking down, I’m joined by The Independent’s senior tech critic, Daisy Lester, and we’re tracking every last-minute deal until the sale ends for good.
Top Amazon Prime Day offers right now:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
- Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £399.99, now £228.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Maybelline sky high lash sensational mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Oral-B iO2: Was £100, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £88.19, Amazon.co.uk
- Ring video doorbell, battery: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk
Beat the heat with 30% off this stranding fan
Feeling the heat? With temperatures reaching over 30 degrees again this weekend, you might be thinking it’s finally time to invest in a fan. Enter this mega saving on a standing model from Amazon.
Duux whisper flex smart standing fan: Was £169.99, now £122.50, Amazon.co.uk
When IndyBest’s reviewers put the best fans to the test, this model was praised for its quiet operation. It offers 26 speed settings and adjustable height, so you can use it as a desktop fan as well as a floor fan. “In night mode, the LED temperature display dims, and it can be set to run for between 1-12 hours before switching off automatically,” our tester said. Now, it comes with a discount of almost 30 per cent for Prime Day.
Save 20% on this tried and tested Simba pillow
Simba knows what it’s doing when it comes to sleep essentials. Case in point: the hybrid pillow. Although our tester loved this pillow, Simba’s coveted design is very expensive. However, this Amazon Prime Day deal brings you 20 per cent off.
Simba firm hybrid pillow: Was £159, now £127, Amazon.co.uk
If you like a firm pillow, “you will struggle to find a more comfortable option than this one”, our reviewer said. They explained: “You can remove or add more fibre layers to find the right loft and softness for you.” Best of all, one side of the pillow is covered in cooling fabric that draws heat away from your head – perfect for this heatwave.
More deals, coming right up
With 9 hours left to go, I’m handing the liveblog back over to senior shopping writer Daisy, who’s going to help you find more deals, right up until the clock strikes midnight.
You don’t have long left to shop now, so make your way to the checkout. The clock’s a-ticking.
Loop's earplugs are currently 30% off for Prime Day
If you’re a frequent gig-goer or just sleep next to someone noisy, Loop’s earplugs are an absolute gamechanger.
Loop experience 2 earplugs: Were £29.95, now £20.95, Amazon.co.uk
Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie is a big fan of these. “These are perfect for moments when you need to drown out the noise and focus,” she said. “I also wear mine at night to block out any loud noises that might wake me up”. Whether you need to concentrate or just sleep through city traffic, they’re currently 30 per cent off for Prime Day.
You can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free right now
Hello bookworms. I’ve got a deal that you might be interested in.
Three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Was £28.47, now free, Amazon.co.uk
Kindle Unlimited gets you access to more than two million titles, as well as thousands of audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. And even if you don’t own a Kindle ereader, you can still enjoy the subscription on the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.
Usually you’d have to purchase books, audiobooks and magazines individually, but Kindle Unlimited’s blanket subscription rate gives you complete access (just like Netflix), Kindle unlimited would normally set you back £9.49 a month, but you can enjoy it for absolutely nothing for the next three months.
Save more than half-price on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
I’m always on the lookout for budget-friendly tablets that can actually hold their own against an iPad. The Fire Max 11 is one of my favourites – and right now, you can save more than half price for Prime Day.
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: Was £249.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk
In their review of the best tablets, David and Steve called it “exceptional value”, praising its power, “bright and colourful” display and “very strong” battery life. It also has a slimmer, more premium design than you’d usually expect from a Fire tablet, which makes this deal even more of a steal.
This IPL machine has never been cheaper than it is now
This IndyBest-approved IPL machine has been discounted to the lowest price I’ve seen for Prime Day.
Philips lumea IPL hair removal 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk
If the rigmarole of shaving is tiring you out (in the pursuit of sub-par results) then you’ll be thrilled to know there is another way, and it comes in the form of an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light – machine. With a 33 per cent discount, the lumea 9000 is Amira’s pick of the best IPL devices for all-over-body use. She said that “it only took a few sessions before I saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back,” and it’s never been cheaper.
The Outsmarted board game is now just £19 for Prime Day
Fan of board games? There’s this 37 per cent saving on this friendly quiz game right now.
Outsmarted: the live quiz show: Was £29.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk
Appearing in Katie’s round-up of the best board games, Outsmarted is now 37 per cent off this Prime Day. “The questions are suitable for all ages which levels out the playing field across the family,” she said in her review. “Controlled via an app, the game can be cast onto your TV, for that real live quiz show effect”, she explains. “Questions span everything from “breaking news (updated daily) to 80s hits, Harry Potter, Marvel, F1, logos, science and nature, celeb arrests, back to school, Game of Thrones and many more”.
Save more than 50% on COSRX's snail skincare
COSRX has been around for a while, but its skincare has only recently blown up on TikTok, especially the snail mucin stuff. If you’ve been curious, quite a few of its products are now on sale for Prime Day, including this cult favourite.
COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk
The Independent’s Lucy Smith loves the stuff. “Though it is very slimy – as you’d expect – COSRX’s hero snail 96 mucin essence requires only a small drop to treat the whole face,” she said. “It leaves the skin feeling as though it’s had a generous drink of water, thanks to humectant hyaluronic acid, and feels ever so slightly creamy despite its transparent liquid appearance.”
Audible is just 99p per month for three months
Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month for three months, Amazon.co.uk
Audible’s probably one of the best subscriptions I pay for. There are hundreds of audiobooks and podcasts to choose from, but if you’re not sure whether it’s worth £7.99 a month, now’s a great time to try it.
It’s currently 99p per month for the first three months.