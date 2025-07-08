The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Our top-rated headphones are almost half price this Prime Day
This discount drops the price of the WH-1000XM5 down to just £219
Sony launched the WH-1000XM6 back in May, which means the previous generation of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones are going cheap in the Prime Day sale – the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 have been slashed by a massive £160.
Prime Day is serving up some great tech deals on everything from TVs to laptops, but if you’re in the market for a new pair of premium headphones, this is the one you really need to know about. Released last year, the WH-1000XM5 just dropped to their lowest-ever price in the sale.
The flagship cans from Sony usually retail at £379, but Amazon has slashed the price by a massive 42 per cent, bringing them down to just £219. We’re huge fans of these headphones, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in some seriously good noise-cancellers, this is it.
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones held the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones until they were replaced by the newest edition, and for good reason. The noise-cancellation is best-in-class, effectively silencing the outside world whether you’re on a noisy commute or trying to focus in a busy office. They’re also lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for long listening sessions.
Most importantly, they sound superb. In our full review, our tester said: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption.” Smart features like automatically pausing your music when you start talking add to the seamless experience. At this new low price of £219, you’re getting flagship performance and five-star quality for a mid-range cost.
